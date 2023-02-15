Good evening Mayor Newton, and Councilmembers Ashton, Feinberg, Myles, and Pierzchala:
I’m Rosie Clemans-Cope, President of the 9th Grade, class of 2026, at Richard Montgomery High School. I strongly support the proposal to give residents ages 16 and up the freedom to vote in Rockville city elections, regardless of documentation status as long as they have lived in Rockville for 6 months. This is an incredible opportunity for Rockville youth to develop a sense of civic responsibility and increase our interest and engagement in the political process of democracy. The expansion of voting rights will also build a more informed and inclusive Rockville community for many years to come.
Some people are skeptical that a 16-year-old would be able to understand and manage the right to vote. But in Montgomery County, 16-year-olds can pre-register to vote and be election workers! Young people in Rockville are already informed and engaged in the political process! We CAN handle the responsibility of educating ourselves about candidates and current issues, as well as getting out the vote.
Does Rockville want young people to be engaged with community issues? LET US VOTE. Does Rockville want young people to help address mental health problems and drug use in our schools? LET US VOTE. Does Rockville want young people to give input on challenges that deeply affect us like the scarcity of good job opportunities? LET US VOTE.
Young people in Takoma Park are already participating in democracy as engaged citizens. In the 2020 Takoma Park city election, 16 and 17-year-olds had the highest voter turnout rate of any age group. Rockville is even bigger and more diverse, so this would be a historic expansion of civil rights for the United States. Our city can lead the nation in protecting, strengthening, and EXPANDING the right to vote, while also making voting more equitable! Some students at my high school are undocumented and including them in voting would be a historic and just expansion of civil rights. People no matter their documentation status should be able to express their opinions on issues through voting, City issues directly affect all of our lives! I am so grateful to the Rockville City Mayor and to the Rockville Council for giving us this opportunity to support democracy.
