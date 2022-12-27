Roy Douglas “The Wizard” Tower, 70, of Frederick County, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, December 25, 2022, at his home.
Mr. Tower was born in 1952, in Maryland, the son of the late Joseph Franklin Tower and Ruth Aubrey Minnick. He was a retired Carpenter for over 30 years and a Licensed Bicycle Mechanic with a couple of bike shops in Maryland.
Mr. Tower was one of the founders of Mud Dogs Mountain Bike group. He enjoyed making and working with Epoxy as well as woodworking. He loved children, music (jazz and classic rock) and anything and everything that was science or history related. Mr. Tower liked reminiscing about the “good ol’ days” of Woodstock, hitch hiking and traveling around the world. His favorite activity was primitive camping. Mr. Tower was into guns and cars. He became a “father figure” to many children both in Winchester and Maryland.
Mr. Tower is survived by his partner, Anita Wilhite; his friend and former wife, Kellie Carder; daughters, Holly Richardson of Texas, Shana Richardson (Joe) of Gaithersburg, MD, Helen “Naiomi” Chapman (Darrell) of Winchester, VA, numerous adopted daughters; sons, Devian Tower of Rockville, MD, Jonathan Wilhite of Winchester, VA, numerous adopted sons; grandchildren, David, Trey, Joseph, Alex, Shyanne, Sophie, Waylan, Jaden, Eliel and Conner; two great grandchildren; sister, Martha of Martinsburg, WV; brothers, Paul “Bud” Tower of Alabama and Len Tower of North Carolina.
Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his step-father, Joe Minnick; infant son, Joseph Tower; and grandson, Benji.
All services with Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel will be private.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Mr. Tower’s name to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 West Cork Street, Suite 405, Winchester, Virginia, 22601.
