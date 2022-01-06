WASHINGTON, D.C. – Congressman John Sarbanes (D-Md.) today issued the following statement on the anniversary of the attack on the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021:
"Today, I will join my colleagues in a somber vigil on the steps of the United States Capitol, marking the one-year anniversary of the January 6, 2021 attack on this hallowed citadel of democracy.
“In the wake of this assault, this violent insurrection, many Americans -- including many young Americans -- were left questioning the state of our country and desperately asking how to fix what’s broken and restore trust and confidence in our democratic system. There is a deep and abiding desire for accountability and reforms that can protect and strengthen our democracy. The people refuse to give up, even as a stampede of restrictive voting laws and dark money try to diminish their voices.
“It is time for Congress to answer the call. The stakes could not be higher. The Freedom to Vote Act and John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act will honor the heroes who defended the U.S. Capitol one year ago today and will channel the aspirations of millions who are determined to fortify American democracy. We must pass these bills.”
Speaker Pelosi has planned a program of events marking one year since the attack. These events include a conversation between historians Doris Hearns Goodwin and Jon Meacham, moderated by Librarian of Congress Dr. Carla Hayden to establish and preserve the narrative of January 6th. See here for more information.
