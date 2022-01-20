WASHINGTON, D.C. – Democracy Reform Task Force Chair Rep. John Sarbanes (D-Md.) today issued the following statement after the Senate blocked with the Freedom to Vote: John R. Lewis Act (H.R. 5746).
“Minutes ago, the United States Senate failed to muster sufficient votes to change its rules, with the result that the Freedom to Vote: John R. Lewis Act will not receive an up or down vote and has been thwarted by the filibuster. While I am deeply disappointed by this result, I am proud that, on five separate occasions over the last three years, the House of Representatives passed voting and democracy reform legislation and ultimately succeeded in putting these issues squarely before the Senate. In advancing this legislation, it has been my great privilege to work closely with dedicated colleagues in the House and Senate, with staff members determined to make a difference and with countless others in my district and across the country who kept showing up against all odds. Their unflagging commitment to this effort was and will always be a tremendous source of inspiration. John Lewis taught us, ‘Never give up, never give in, never give out. Keep the faith, and keep your eyes on the prize. Together, we can redeem the soul of America.’ Every day, in every arena, the fight for voting rights continues.”
