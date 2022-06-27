WASHINGTON, D.C. – Congressman John Sarbanes (D-Md.) today released the following statement on the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization overturning Roe v. Wade:
“Today, the extremist Supreme Court majority struck down the constitutional right to abortion – and with it, the fundamental right of women to control their own health, lives and futures. This decision casts aside settled precedent and overrules the voices of a broad majority of Americans who support reproductive freedom. It only deepens the crisis of legitimacy that now surrounds the highest court in the land.
“While abortion is and will remain legal in Maryland, this decision opens the door to the passage of draconian measures that criminalize reproductive health care in states across the country. These laws will have a disproportionate impact on minority and low-income communities who already struggle to afford and obtain abortion. Moreover, this decision signals the Supreme Court’s intention to wage war against other constitutionally-protected rights, including LGBTQ+ rights and access to contraception.
