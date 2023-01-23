WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, Congressman John Sarbanes (D-Md.) issued the following statement on the 50th anniversary of the Supreme Court’s decision in Roe v. Wade, a landmark ruling that recognized the constitutional right to abortion for all Americans:
“It has been nearly seven months since extremist justices on the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade and a half a century of well-settled judicial precedent. In doing so, they have disrespected the voices of the broad majority of Americans who support reproductive freedom,” said Congressman Sarbanes. “In the wake of this decision, the dangerous efforts in many states to criminalize abortion and restrict access to contraception are just getting started. The impact on the lives and safety of women, especially those in minority and low-income communities who have long faced barriers to obtaining reproductive care, will be severe.”
He concluded, “I have voted to create – and I will continue to support – a statutory right to provide and receive abortion care and access to contraception. We must restore these fundamental freedoms.”
See here for more information about Congressman Sarbanes’ votes to protect women’s health and freedom.
