“Savor Bethesda” Restaurant Week returns to downtown Bethesda Thursday and runs until Feb. 26.
“Savor Bethesda” Restaurant Week consists of participating restaurants in downtown Bethesda offering lunch, dinner and special treat menus at $10, $20 or $35 for dine-in and takeout customers. Restaurants in downtown Bethesda include a diverse range of savory and sweet cuisine, from American classics like barbecue and continental cuisine to international flavors like Italian, Chinese, Mexican, Spanish and Vietnamese.
The participating restaurants include the following:
- Alatri Bros. on 4926 Cordell Ave.
- Barrel and Crow on 4867 Cordell Ave.
- Berries and Bowls on 4961 Elm St.
- Caddies on Cordell on 4922 Cordell Ave.
- Ceremony Coffee Roasters on 7475 Wisconsin Ave.
- Chaia Tacos on 7237 Woodmont Ave.
- CHIKO on 7280 Woodmont Ave.
- Cubano's on 4907 Cordell Ave.
- Dog Haus Biergarten on 7904 Woodmont Ave.
- Fresh Baguette on 4919 Bethesda Ave.
- Guardado’s Restaurant on 4918 Del Ray Ave.
- La Panetteria on 4921 Cordell Ave.
- Leo & Liv on 8120 Wisconsin Ave.
- Lilit Café on 7921 Old Georgetown Road
- Luke's Lobster on 7129 Bethesda Lane
- Maman on 7140 Bethesda Lane
- MOMO Chicken and Grill on 4862 Cordell Ave.
- Nothing Bundt Cakes Bethesda on 8209 Wisconsin Ave.
- Pho Viet USA on 4917 Cordell Ave.
- PLANTA Bethesda on 4910 Elm St.
- Quartermaine Coffee Roasters on 4817 Bethesda Ave.
- The Red Bandana Bakery on 8218 Wisconsin Ave.
- Rock Bottom Restaurant & Brewery on 7900 Norfolk Ave.
- Silver on 7150 Woodmont Ave.
- Smoke BBQ on 4858 Cordell Ave.
- Spanish Diner on 7271 Woodmont Ave.
- Tacombi on 4749 Bethesda Ave.
- Tout de Sweet on 7831 Woodmont Ave.
- Tropical Smoothie Café on 4731A Elm St.
- World of Beer on 7200 Wisconsin Ave.
- ZAO Stamina Ramen on 7345 Wisconsin Ave.
New restaurants are still being added and can be found alongside complete restaurant menus at www.bethesda.org.
