Scott Van Pelt A Sherwood High School And University of Maryland Alumnus Will Be Taking Over As Anchor Of Monday Night Countdown On ESPN
Notifications Signup
Would you like to receive notifications from this website?
Sign up to receive news and updates from this site directly to your desktop.
Click on the bell icon to manage your notifications at any time.
Latest Posts
- Councilmember Jawando hosts a special in-person event for his 100th Storytime at Rockville Memorial Library on Saturday, July 10 at 10 a.m.
- Gaithersburg Establishes New Outdoor Seating Permit
- Scott Van Pelt A Sherwood High School And University of Maryland Alumnus Will Be Taking Over As Anchor Of Monday Night Countdown On ESPN
- Whitman reacts: School districts across the state join TikTok lawsuit
- UMD Local News Network Project Shines Light on Maryland School Districts’ Tax Dollar Spending
- An unprecedented look at Maryland public school spending
- Health care, construction, tech among biggest school expenses
- Audits show trouble lurking in school contracts
Featured Student Stories
- Whitman reacts: School districts across the state join TikTok lawsuit
- “She’s always there to help us”: Vicki Resnick retires after 21 years at Whitman
- Japanese teacher Yukiyo Moorman honored by Japanese government
- Class of 2023 graduates after a delay due to unhealthy air quality
- Realities of being a football manager
- Looking into Whitman athletes’ decisions about playing college sports
- “Name five players”: My experience as a female sports fan
- Looking for new music? Here’s the Black & White’s top mainstream alternatives
- Graduation celebrates class of 2023
- Vape Detectors Coming to Paint Branch
City of Gaithersburg
- Written by Charlie Raibman of the B-CC Tattler. Republished to the Sentinel with permission.
- Updated
- by Nikki Mirala
- Updated
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.