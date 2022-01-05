ANNAPOLIS, Md. –
The virtual meeting will provide an update on Maryland’s COVID-19 vaccination and booster efforts. In addition, the Senate workgroup will get an update on case, hospitalization, and death rates for the month of December.
WHO: Senate Vaccine Oversight Workgroup
WHAT: Update on Maryland’s COVID-19 vaccine and booster efforts.
WHEN: Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, at 4 p.m.
WHERE: Virtual Meeting will be live-streamed here.
