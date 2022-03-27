WASHINGTON - U.S. Senator Ben Cardin (D-Md.) today issued the following statement on Supreme Court Nominee Judge Kentanji Brown Jackson at the conclusion of her confirmation hearings before the Senate Judiciary Committee.
“Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson did a superb job during her confirmation hearings this week and consistently impressed me with her talents. Not only was she eminently qualified – we already knew about her outstanding qualifications. Not only was she in command of all the legal subjects – we knew that she would be good at that.
“But her demeanor in the face of repeated and often outrageous assaults by Republican members of the Senate truly set her apart. She maintained her judicial temperament throughout this week’s hearings and showed why she will be a major force on the Supreme Court.
“I look forward to the opportunity to vote in favor of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s nomination to the Supreme Court.”
