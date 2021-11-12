Recently, there has been much discourse surrounding social media and its effects on teens, especially girls. It is evident that most forms of social media have negative effects on brain chemistry, specifically their development, which is something that psychologists like Dr. Laura Grey spend their lives studying and examining.
Dr. Grey, who works with patients dealing with clinical diseases or various mental illnesses, believes that social media is one of the biggest challenges perpetuating the symptoms of mental illness amongst teens. “Some of those key things that contribute to anxiety and depression are the ‘I shoulds’, comparisons, and overall the ways that we can beat down on ourselves,” she explained. Social media feeds right into this mindset and pattern, adding to the self-doubt and lack of confidence amongst teens. Dr. Grey mentioned that, in our society, there have always been channels to funnel comparisons through, such as magazines and commercials, but “the difference with social media is how accessible it is and how constant the exposure can be.”
Due to its dire impacts, many people believe that all social media should be filtered or banned, but Dr. Grey sees this to cause more harm than good in practice. She believes that if teens delete social media, they´ll feel “disconnected, and [feeling] disconnected contributes to loneliness which can worsen moods.” Even with that being said, voluntary media breaks can be extremely recharging and stress-relieving. “It has to come from the individual. If it were your parents or school that are directing it, that certainly isn’t going to be as helpful,” she adds.
There are people out there who are trying to make social media a more positive influence and aspect of teenagers’ lives.
On the topic of social media´s influence on physical appearance, Dr. Grey explained that there are campaigns advocating for body positivity and the end of photoshop “because that’s not realistic and that’s not a fair expectation.” She added that, instead of only showing the best and most “perfect” aspects of one’s life on the internet, “how can we show more balance, like the struggles or the messiness of our lives?” If this encouragement and realness was more normalized, then “in theory, social media could actually become a positive tool.”
When asked about the future of the generation that has been negatively affected by social media, Dr. Grey believes that these effects will be long-lasting for some people but that most will be resilient. She explained that this generation will be the driving force behind placing limits on social media because “they have grown up with it and are able to sit here and see the parts of it that are toxic, whereas older generations didn’t realize that.”
Overall, Dr. Grey believes that it depends on the individual as to whether or not the risks of social media outweigh the benefits. “There are some teenagers who have a really hard time socially connecting, which then having social media allows them to find ways to connect with people.” This is one positive aspect of social media that can be very beneficial. “Social media is here, so we are going to have to figure out how we move forward with it and how to make it more beneficial.”
