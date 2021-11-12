Rockville, Md., Nov. 12, 2021 — The Montgomery County Council will hold a community listening session to hear from residents about Thrive Montgomery 2050. It will be hosted virtually via Zoom on Nov. 30, 2021, starting at 7 p.m. The Council encourages both those who have not heard of the plan before and those who have been following the plan closely to review the draft plan and pre-register to speak at the session.
Thrive Montgomery 2050 is a framework to guide land use planning for housing, economic development, equity, transportation, environmental sustainability and more for the next three decades in Montgomery County.
The Council’s Planning, Housing and Economic Development (PHED) Committee recently completed their review of the Thrive Montgomery 2050 Draft Plan. The Council will hold a briefing on the changes made by the PHED Committee on Nov. 16 at 9:35 a.m. and residents are encouraged to watch this briefing to get the latest information. This meeting will be broadcast on County Cable Montgomery and streamed on the Council's Facebook and YouTube pages.
The Council is seeking community feedback on the draft plan in one of two ways:
- Pre-register here to sign up to speak at the Nov. 30, 7 p.m. listening session by Nov. 28 at 5 p.m.; OR
- submit written feedback here for Council consideration.
The Council is expecting a large number of speakers for the listening session, and wants to hear from diverse voices across our community. Pre-registration includes being placed on a wait list. Council staff will send confirmation notices to each resident with the Zoom information, once it's determined how many speakers can be accommodated at the virtual listening session.
The PHED Committee draft can be downloaded here. More details on the draft plan and the community listening session are provided below.
The broader purpose of Thrive Montgomery 2050 is to guide the development of our communities in the face of change—it will help the County respond to the economic, social and environmental opportunities and challenges that we face today and issues that will emerge over the coming decades. For more background information about draft plan, please visit the Montgomery County Planning Department’s official Thrive Montgomery 2050 webpage.
The purpose of this community listening session is for residents to provide direct feedback to the Council about Thrive Montgomery 2050, in general, and the recent updates made by the Council’s PHED Committee.
If you are unfamiliar with the plan, here are the topics we would like to hear more about during the listening session:
- What types of housing would you like to see developed in your community or neighborhood over the next 20-30 years?
- What types of improvements in our transportation infrastructure would you like to see in the next 20-30 years?
- What kinds of improvements would you like to see in the County to ensure protection of the environment and greater access to open space and parks?
- If the Council adopts this Plan, how do you believe it will impact your life in the County over the next 20-30 years?
- How do you feel the plan does or does not address the issues that you feel are important to you or your community?
The community listening session will be in the format of a two-hour listening session held on Zoom. Each speaker will be provided with up to two minutes to speak. All pre-registered speakers will be notified about their participation with a confirmation email with the Zoom information.
If you would like to participate in the listening session, please pre-register no later than Nov. 28, 2021 at 5 p.m. at https://tinyurl.com/Thrive2050ListeningSession.
Members of the public also are welcome to submit written comments about the draft plan at https://mcgmd.wufoo.com/forms/comment-on-thrive-montgomery.
The listening session will be broadcast on County Cable Montgomery (Xfinity/RCN Channel 6 or in HD on Channels 996/1056, Fios 30) and streamed on the Council's Facebook (MontgomeryCountyMDCouncil) and YouTube (MoCoCouncilMD) pages.
Regístrese para Participar en la Sesión Virtual de Escucha Comunitaria del Concejo del Condado de Montgomery Sobre el Plan Montgomery Prospera 2050 el 30 de Noviembre a las 7 p.m.
Rockville, Maryland, 12 de noviembre de 2021 — El Concejo del Condado de Montgomery llevará a cabo una sesión de escucha comunitaria virtual para escuchar a los residentes sobre el plan Thrive Montgomery 2050, también conocido como Montgomery Prospera 2050 en español. La sesión se realizará virtualmente a través de Zoom el 30 de noviembre del 2021 a las 7 p.m. El Concejo anima tanto a quienes nunca han oído hablar del plan antes, así como a quienes lo han seguido de cerca, a que revisen el borrador del plan y se registren para participar y dar sus opiniones en la sesión.
Montgomery Prospera 2050 es un marco para guiar la planificación del Condado en temas de vivienda, desarrollo económico, equidad, transporte, sostenibilidad ambiental y más durante las próximas tres décadas en el Condado de Montgomery.
El Comité de Planificación, Vivienda y Desarrollo Económico (PHED, por sus siglas en inglés) del Concejo completó recientemente su revisión del Plan Borrador de Thrive Montgomery 2050. El Concejo llevará a cabo una sesión informativa sobre los cambios realizados por el Comité PHED el 16 de noviembre a las 9:35 a.m. - se anima a los residentes a sintonizar a esta sesión informativa para obtener información sobre el borrador más actualizado del plan. Esta reunión se transmitirá en County Cable Montgomery y en las páginas de Facebook y YouTube del Concejo.
El Concejo está solicitando comentarios de la comunidad sobre el borrador del plan a través de una de las dos formas:
- Preinscríbase aquí para hablar en la sesión de escucha del 30 de noviembre a las 7 p.m. antes del 28 de noviembre a las 5 p.m.; O
- envíe sus comentarios por escrito aquí para que el Concejo los considere.
El Concejo espera una gran cantidad de participantes para la sesión de escucha comunitaria, y quiere recibir los comentarios de diversas voces en nuestra comunidad. Cuando uno se preinscribe, será puesto en una lista de espera. El personal del Concejo enviará avisos de confirmación por email a cada residente con la información de Zoom, una vez se haya determinado el número de participantes que pueden ser acomodados en la sesión de escucha virtual.
El informe borrador del Comité PHED puede ser descargado aquí. A continuación, se proporcionan más detalles sobre el borrador del plan y la sesión de escucha comunitaria.
El propósito más amplio de Montgomery Prospera 2050 es guiar el desarrollo de nuestras comunidades frente al cambio; el plan ayudará al Condado a responder a las oportunidades y desafíos económicos, sociales y ambientales que enfrentamos hoy y los problemas que surgirán en las próximas décadas. Para obtener más información sobre el plan preliminar, visite la página web oficial de Montgomery Prospera 2050 del Departamento de Planificación del Condado de Montgomery.
El propósito de esta sesión de escucha comunitaria es que los residentes brindan sus comentarios directamente al Concejo sobre Montgomery Prospera 2050 y las actualizaciones recientes realizadas por el Comité PHED del Concejo.
Si no está familiarizado con el plan, estos son los temas principales sobre los cuales nos gustaría oír sus opiniones durante la sesión de escucha:
- ¿Qué tipo de vivienda le gustaría que se desarrollara en su comunidad o vecindario durante los próximos 20 a 30 años?
- ¿Qué tipo de mejoras en la infraestructura de transporte le gustaría ver en los próximos 20 a 30 años?
- ¿Qué tipo de mejoras le gustaría ver en el condado para garantizar la protección del medio ambiente y un mayor acceso a espacios abiertos y parques?
- Si el Concejo adopta este plan, ¿cómo cree que afectará su vida en el condado durante los próximos 20 a 30 años?
- ¿Cómo cree que el plan aborda o no los problemas más importantes para usted y/o su comunidad?
La sesión de escucha comunitaria será una sesión virtual de dos horas realizada por Zoom. A cada participante se le permitirá hablar durante un máximo de dos minutos. Todos los participantes preinscritos serán notificados sobre su participación con un email de confirmación con la información Zoom.
Si desea participar en la sesión de escucha comunitaria, puede inscribirse antes de las 5 p.m. el 28 noviembre del 2021 en: https://tinyurl.com/Thrive2050ListeningSession.
El público puede también enviar sus comentarios por escrito sobre el borrador del plan aquí: https://mcgmd.wufoo.com/forms/comment-on-thrive-montgomery
La sesión de escucha se transmitirá por County Cable Montgomery (Xfinity / RCN Channel 6 o en HD en los canales 996/1056, Fios 30) y se transmitirá en las páginas de Facebook del Concejo (MontgomeryCountyMDCouncil) y YouTube (MoCoCouncilMD).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.