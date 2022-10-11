The 16th annual Discovery Cup tournament took place at the Maryland SoccerPlex this past weekend. Over 150 teams from the Mid-Atlantic area came to the Plex to participate in this premier-level girls-only tournament.
The tournament took a new look this year as the Maryland SoccerPlex partnered with Potomac Soccer Association to put on this historic tournament. This partnership brought another element to this tournament that can take it to the next level and helps achieve the goal of adding more teams to enhance the level of competition on the field and make it a must-attend recruiting event for college coaches. The 2023 Discovery Cup will take place October 7-8, 2023 at the Maryland SoccerPlex and the Plex looks forward to hosting even more teams.
