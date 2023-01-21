Coming home from a lengthy day of school and extracurriculars is how the average high schooler spends their day. The act of juggling many roles at once can be burdensome to one but rewarding to others. Meley Ghermay is the MCR-SGA South Regional Liaison, class president of the class of 2025 as well as a leader of the WJ Science Olympiad and Bioloympiad clubs.
Her role in the Montgomery County Regional Student Government Association is her largest commitment since it means that she holds a leadership position in Montgomery County. She works alongside SMOB Arvin Kim and other school representatives who are determined to make positive changes in schools. On the evening of Dec. 14, 2022, MCR held a virtual school summit based on racial equality. The event started at 6 p.m. and was open to all MCPS students.
“The most reliable and trustworthy person I’ve ever met. She’s always so helpful and without her, my job in MCR would be 100 times harder,” Bryan Kibet said.
Kibet is the secretary of the SGA, as well as a member of the leadership class. Kibet met Ghermay in their leadership class and they both are involved in MCR. At school, Meley plays a similar role as the class president of the sophomore class. All of the officers work together to inform the students in their grades of important announcements. She also posts SSL hours opportunities on her Instagram to make sure her class is aware of them.
Meley started to get into student advocacy when she was in middle school; she has won officer positions a number of times since then. This love for leadership is something that has continued into her high school career. Meley is the main reason why school lunches are now one hour long. Her involvement in both Study Circles and the Student Advisory Board made her idea a reality. Besides the large role leadership plays in her life, Meley has always been interested in science. Her position as the co-president of the Biolympiad club and junior officer of the Science Olympiad club ties her love for science and leadership together.
Meley’s fondness for science is not too different from her passion for leadership. Her love for science is closely related to helping others.
“In 2021, I lost my grandma to cancer…I used to be like ‘science is cool’ but I don’t want someone to go through that so that’s also another reason [why I love science],” Ghermay said.
In the future, she hopes her leadership skills will continue to be useful to others in educational settings and beyond.
“I want to continue to be a student representative…even in college and be really active in the community,” Ghermay said.
