Psi Epsilon Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. launched its Youth Leadership Institute as the signature program of its “Empower Our Families” service initiative.
The youth-led interactive leadership development program teaches children ages 11-13 years old how to run meetings, create agendas and oral presentations, and plan and execute activities.
Eleven-year-old Cameron Coleman said, “This program will help shape and build kids for middle and high school. With these sessions, I’m going to be able to see myself as a leader.”
According to Psi Epsilon Omega Chapter president Benita Swindell, the program will allow the chapter to train young community leaders. As participants work on the youth-led and social-change-focused community service project, they give their time and talent to improve their community and the world.
The program has three modules for participants to choose activities from: Believing in Yourself, Discovering Countries and their Cultures, and Using the Power of Purpose to Drive Success (a community service project or presentation). The modules all have themes, and this cohort’s theme is “Being the Change We Want to See.”
Karletta, a mother of a 10-year-old, said she thinks this will be a great opportunity for her son to socialize, learn new things and build his confidence.
Everton Dennis, a mother of 10-year-old twins, said, “It’s important to be an example to other kids and [the] Black community.”
The first session met on Dec. 17, and starting in January, the subsequent sessions will be held in the Laurel, Bowie and Greenbelt service areas for two hours on the first Saturday of each month until June.
Eleven-year-old Denver Carter said, “I’m looking forward to making new friends, doing fun activities and working together as a team.”
