as a result of state senator paul pinsky's bill which became law july 1 maryland parents teachers and most importantly students with special needs can get assistance from the ombudsman assigned to the maryland attorney general's office.For twenty years the Maryland Board of Education has had a similar position.Now more People can get help.
speciall education ombudsman in the office of maryland attorney general effective july 1
Latest News
- speciall education ombudsman in the office of maryland attorney general effective july 1
- federal express asks the redskins to change there name
- specialty food wholesalers now doing home delivery in suburban maryland
- if you are living with food insecurity because of covid19 in hyattsville help is available
- teens helpimg seniors delivers food to seniors across the us and canada
- we are concerned about the proposed shipjack wind farm off ocean city
- @unitethepoor on twitter you can learn about poor peoples campaign and its virtual march
- 6pm rally in annapolis by southern christian leadership conference of prince georges for justice and equity
Most Popular
Articles
- we are concerned about the proposed shipjack wind farm off ocean city
- @unitethepoor on twitter you can learn about poor peoples campaign and its virtual march
- specialty food wholesalers now doing home delivery in suburban maryland
- teens helpimg seniors delivers food to seniors across the us and canada
- federal express asks the redskins to change there name
- 6pm rally in annapolis by southern christian leadership conference of prince georges for justice and equity
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.