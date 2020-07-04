as a result of state senator paul pinsky's bill which became law july 1 maryland  parents teachers and  most importantly students with special needs can get assistance from the ombudsman assigned to the maryland attorney general's office.For  twenty years the Maryland Board of Education has had  a similar  position.Now more  People can get help.

