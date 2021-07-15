The key language on SB 893/HB 1002 in the judge’s decision is:
“… the General Assembly’s pandemic-specific interest in requiring that the Maryland Labor Secretary review federal regulations and guidance to identify ways to ‘expand access to unemployment benefits.’ 2021 Md. Laws ch. 49 § 3(a).2 That provision… reinforces the desirability, expressed by the General Assembly, of seeking all forms of federal assistance.”
“We wrote the language because we were afraid Governor Hogan would be tempted to put Republican politics before the interests of Maryland working families,” said Senator Jim Rosapepe and Delegate Lorig Charkoudian.
Senator Rosapepe (D, College Park) is Vice Chair of the Senate Budget and Tax Committee and Delegate Charkoudian (D, Silver Spring and Takoma Park) is a member of the House Economic Matters Committee.
