“It was almost a euphoric experience, because at that moment I realized that all of the hours I spent in the pool and the weight room had paid off.”
This is how St. Mary’s College of Maryland sophomore swimmer and Annapolis native Luke Schwenk felt after finding out that he would be the first male swimmer to ever represent St. Mary’s at the NCAA Division III swimming and diving championships.
The Atlantic East Swimmer of the Year and two time All-American honorable mention’s first memories of swimming came from his backyard pool when he was just three years old and wanted to touch the bottom of the pool.
“As soon as I’d try to dive down, I’d float right back up. To deal with this problem, I had my dad throw me headfirst into the water and I’d try to reach the bottom from there,” remembered Schwenk.
At age five, Schwenk’s parents signed him up for swimming at their community pool, where he excelled early.
“With the help of my dad’s technique training in that same backyard pool, I started breaking the team age group records and truly fell in love with the sport,” shared Schwenk.
As he got older, Schwenk started swimming for the Naval Academy Aquatic Club, where he would have two meets per year at St. Mary’s College of Maryland. Schwenk really liked what he saw, which was what caused him to start thinking of St. Mary’s as a potential destination for him.
“Back then I adored the campus and the aquatic center. Because of that, it was always on my radar as a potential college,” said Schwenk.
But the main factor that caused Schwenk to decide on St. Mary’s College was the swim coach, Casey Brandt.
“(Coach Casey) showed real interest in having me from the beginning and we exchanged a few emails and phone calls. I could tell he was a super stand up guy who really cared about what he does and the success of those he coaches. Casey was the draw that pushed my decision over the edge,” shared Schewnk.
At St. Mary’s, Schwenk had an incredible freshman year, setting school and conference records in the 50-yard freestyle as well as the 100-yard backstroke and 100-yard butterfly, which was enough to win him Atlantic East Rookie of the Year. With this success, Schwenk talked to coach Casey about the potential of competing in the NCAA championships in his sophomore season, to which his coach was very receptive.
“He said there was no doubt in his mind that I could. Coach Casey encouraged me to not sell myself short and to go for it sophomore year. After that talk, making NCAAs was my number one goal for my sophomore season,” said Schwenk.
And Schwenk was able to achieve this goal, as his conference record setting 100-yard freestyle time during his sophomore campaign allowed him to make school history by getting him invited to the 2023 NCAA Division III swimming and diving championships.
Preparing to swim on the biggest stage of his career, Schwenk knew there was a lot of pressure, but felt prepared.
“I knew almost all of my family and friends were watching me in person and over the livestream, so it was intimidating. I tried my best to focus on what I knew I could do in the race, and to remember that I had rehearsed what I had to do hundreds of times before,” said Schwenk.
At the championships, Schwenk surprised with an impressive time in the 50-yard freestyle. Despite coming in seeded 26th in the race, Schwenk was able to shave a few tenths of a second off of his time to place 14th in the finals.
In the 100-yard freestyle, however, Schwenk was not satisfied with his performance. While Schwenk was aiming to finish in the top eight which would have qualified him for the championship final, he finished 15th which only qualified him for the consolation final. After this race, Schwenk went to the bathroom and threw up six times. He ended up placing 15th in the finals that night.
Despite the underwhelming performance, Schwenk understands that he can use this experience to get better and come back even stronger next season. Schwenk hopes to make it back to the NCAA championships, but this time with a different result.
“Next year, I’m coming back with purpose,” said Schwenk. “I first need to get invited back with a top 16 time in D-III in any event, but if I achieve that again, I’m looking to medal at NCAAs.”
