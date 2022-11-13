We are heartbroken to hear that on November 11th 13-year-old Jayz Agnew was pronounced clinically dead after clinging to life in the hospital since Tuesday. This bright, young man was shot and murdered while raking leaves in his family’s front yard in Hillcrest Heights. We send our thoughts and prayers to his family and friends during this very unfortunate and difficult time.
As police continue to investigate to identify a suspect or suspects, let me say, that the violence must stop. Too many beautiful lives have been taken away from families and our communities. Those who have been senselessly killed are not simply numbers, they are sons and daughters, mothers and fathers, friends, mentors and caretakers, all who are valuable to our communities.
