“Today marks a key step forward when it comes to improving wi-fi access for Maryland students and schools, and also in preventing cyberattacks in Maryland – including in our state’s 24 school systems. Congress passing this historic, federal infrastructure legislation, and the Administration signing it into law today, means nearly $100 million going toward broadband to improve wi-fi access for Marylanders, and another $15.9 million to help prevent cyberattacks in our state.
Productive efforts like these mean a brighter future for students and school systems in Maryland, and at the end of the day help MABE’s 24 school board members throughout our state continue to achieve their collective vision of serving as a champion for excellence in public education. We thank lawmakers for joining together to pass this crucial legislation, and also thank Maryland Governor Hogan for his support of this important measure.”
