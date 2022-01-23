Thank you Adriana and County Executive Elrich for having me here today and to all involved in working to bring this program to fruition.
As Adriana mentioned, over the past 10 years, Poolesville Green has been educating the public about sustainable living practices to reduce the carbon footprint of families and one of the areas we have focused on is EV adoption. We started small, with just 3 EVs at a single event and that has grown exponentially over the decade.
Throughout that time, we’ve been thrilled to partner with Montgomery County in getting the EV message out to the community and we are even more excited about moving into this expanded phase with the EV Pledge and Cooperative Purchasing Pilot Program.
We’ll be at a number of outreach events throughout the spring with events already scheduled in February, March and April and wouldn’t be surprised to see even more. We look forward to bringing EVthusiasts together with the EVcurious.
It is important to note that Poolesville Green couldn’t do it without the help of the EV owning pioneers in our county and around the region, many of whom are part of the Electric Vehicle Assoc of Greater Washington DC. These folks, along with friends of Poolesville Green, all coming from a diverse cross-section of the greater population, freely volunteer their time and real world experience to educate the public about the EV owning lifestyle. These EV enthusiasts, as with most EV owner groups from my perspective, have created an enthusiastic community I’m proud to be a part of both in reality and through social media.
Poolesville Green is proud to be a partner in this programming and we’re thrilled to be a part of today’s launch
