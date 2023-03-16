“Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich today announced his funding recommendations for Montgomery County’s FY24 operating budget. Mr. Elrich expressed support for the College’s full request of $345.1 million, which includes $148.4 million in current funds support from the county. This will allow us to continue providing high-quality postsecondary education to students at an affordable cost and support our employees to remain mission focused. The proposed budget will provide funding to support reasonable and fair wage increases for our dedicated faculty and staff once negotiations are completed. Additionally, the budget will continue to advance the East County Education Center, a top priority for both the College and the county to build a just and thriving future for our community.
We are grateful for Mr. Elrich’s recommendation to the county council to fund the College’s full budget request and for the county executive’s commitment to Montgomery College. Equitable access requires affordable tuition, and with the county’s support, the College has kept tuition the same since FY20. The College’s FY24 budget envisions only a 1.4% tuition increase of $2/$4/$6 for in-county, in-state, and out-of-state tuition, respectively.
Strengthening access also calls us to meet residents where they need us. The new East County Education Center will expand access for residents and will unlock the talent in this community. Classes at the center are expected to begin in the latter part of the fall 2023 semester. MC is planning to offer courses at the center that support career training and education in critical industry sectors such as health care, cybersecurity/IT, early childhood education, and business/entrepreneurship.
The College proposed a maintenance-of-effort budget for FY24 that, nonetheless, advances key fiscal and operating priorities and maintains a 5% reserve, in keeping with county policy. We are committed to our faculty and staff, as well as to the need for sustainable fiscal discipline and providing affordable high-quality postsecondary education to students. In addition, we work to ensure that MC drives inclusion and equity, in the classroom and the workplace.
Over the next few weeks, the College’s Board of Trustees and I will seek the county council’s support for full funding of our requested operating funds. This work continues through mid-May when the county council takes final action on the county’s budget.”
