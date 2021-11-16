Laurel, Md. – November 15, 2021 – WSSC Water General Manager and CEO Carla A. Reid issued the following statement on President Joe Biden’s signing of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act at a White House ceremony today.
“The passage of today’s bipartisan infrastructure bill marks a historic moment for the long-term health of our nation’s crumbling infrastructure. The employees of WSSC Water thank President Biden and members of Congress for the significant investments this bill delivers to the water sector.
“This legislation will provide more than $50 billion through the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s water infrastructure programs - delivering the single-largest investment in U.S. water infrastructure ever.
“Replacing aging infrastructure is an uphill battle for the nation. It’s an even more formidable challenge for water and wastewater utilities like WSSC Water because our infrastructure is buried: out of sight, out of mind.
“With more than 11,000 miles of water and sewer mains, replacing our aging buried assets remains a top priority for WSSC Water. Approximately 45 percent of our pipes are over 50 years old.
“COVID-19 has shone a bright light on the importance of accessing safe, clean and reliable water for public health protection. These investments are vital to the health and strength of our nation. Investing in water protects public health and safety, creates jobs and drives economic development.”
