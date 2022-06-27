It is a dark day for our country. The Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade will put women’s lives in jeopardy across America. Here in Maryland, access to the full range of reproductive health services will not be limited by this decision. I will continue to put the full weight of my office behind a Maryland constitutional amendment to protect women’s healthcare and reproductive liberty. The recent decisions of the Supreme Court are dragging America backwards. We cannot and will not give up. Now is the time to mobilize for the country we all deserve.
Statement of House Speaker Adrienne A. Jones on Supreme Court Ruling in Dobbs V. Jackson Overturning Roe V. Wade
- Provided by the office of House Speaker Adrienne A. Jones. The views of this office do not necessarily reflect the views of the Sentinel. Published to the Sentinel with permission.
