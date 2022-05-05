ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The right to a legal and safe abortion has existed in Maryland law since 1991 and was affirmed by voters in 1992.
To ensure that nothing can be done to diminish this right, the Maryland General Assembly took action to protect women and modernize reproductive care in the State.
Across the country, women’s reproductive rights are under attack. Policies are being enacted that fail to respect a woman’s right to choose what to do with her own body. However, a woman’s right to make her own medical decisions will not be undermined in Maryland.
This session, the Maryland General Assembly passed the Abortion Care Access Act to ensure safe, equitable, and thoughtful access to reproductive care. Although the regressive policy actions and rhetorical discussions at the national level are harrowing, we in Maryland have long stood for women and their right to make the best medical decisions for themselves and their families. We will continue to protect this right.
