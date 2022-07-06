ANNAPOLIS, Md. - As we all witnessed yesterday in Highland Park, more guns are not the answer to community safety.
We are facing a crisis where unfettered access to firearms makes it dangerous to exercise our fundamental freedoms like speech, worship, and education.
Next Session, the Maryland General Assembly will pass legislation that adheres to the new precedent set by this Supreme Court while ensuring reasonable restrictions to keep our families and communities safe.
Now more than ever in history, we must pass laws protecting all Marylanders from potential gun violence. The lethality of the weapons available for purchase has never been greater, and our laws must accurately reflect their danger.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.