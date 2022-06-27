ANNAPOLIS, Md. - Today is a distressing day for Americans, especially women, as we witness the willful degradation of a long-held right to reproductive freedom and further erosion of trust in our country's highest Court.
We must now continue this fight at the State level.
In the weeks and months to come, women will likely come to Maryland seeking reproductive care in a State that understands the importance of the right to privacy and equality. While many may now question the future of reproductive rights in America, in Maryland, that right will always be protected and enshrined in State law. We will welcome those who seek care in our State.
The Maryland General Assembly, anticipating a potentially adverse decision by this Supreme Court, acted this year to expand access to abortion care in our State. After overriding the Governor's veto of the Abortion Access Act this session, the General Assembly ensured that Maryland women will still have timely access to care in the case that Maryland providers see increased out-of-state patient requests.
We further provided $3.5 million in the State budget to train additional healthcare workers across the State to ensure equitable access to legal and safe reproductive care in Maryland. On July 1st, Governor Hogan has a choice of whether to release those funds for use this year. Given today's Supreme Court decision, I am absolutely certain he should.
