ANNAPOLIS, Md. – A year ago, Americans witnessed one of the lowest days in our collective history.
So much has already been said about January 6th, but what's important to remember is we got through it. Democracy prevailed. We as political leaders should take actions to ensure this never happens again.
Voters must be able to freely and safely exercise the right to choose their representatives. All Americans should have confidence in our elections no matter the outcome. That's what has bonded us together since the first presidential election of 1788. We voice our differences, we vote, and we accept the results by moving forward, together.
Let us remember all who bravely defended democracy and vow to never let it happen again.
