Gaithersburg, MD (November 18, 2022) City of Gaithersburg Mayor Jud Ashman, on behalf of the City Council, issued a statement in regards to the explosion and fire that occurred on November 16, 2022, at the Potomac Oaks condominium complex located in the 800 block of Quince Orchard Boulevard.
The Gaithersburg City Council and I, along with the entire Gaithersburg community, are deeply saddened by the tragic incident that occurred on November 16 at the Potomac Oaks condominium complex that resulted in multiple injuries and displaced residents. Our thoughts are with our residents and their families who have been affected by this devastating event.
We are profoundly grateful to Montgomery County Fire & Rescue, the Montgomery County Police Department and the Montgomery County Office of Emergency Management & Homeland Security - and to our own Gaithersburg Police Department - for their life-saving rescue efforts. As the investigation is ongoing, we have every faith that our County partners and first responders will determine exactly what happened.
We appreciate the support of the Department of Health and Human Services in assisting our residents who have been displaced. A special thanks to the American Red Cross for its efforts setting up a temporary shelter at our Activity Center at Bohrer Park. We also extend special thanks to our Gaithersburg Parks, Recreation and Culture and Animal Control staff as well as Montgomery County Animal Services for their assistance.
Thank you to Montgomery Housing Partnership, Inc. (MHP) for getting a fundraiser up and running just hours after the incident. All donated funds will go to families impacted by the fire. Please donate online here.
Finally, we’d like to thank the numerous residents, community organizations, and restaurants who have made donations, and continue to offer more. One of the many reasons this is such a wonderful community is that, when times are tough, we come together help each other through it.
The City of Gaithersburg will do everything in our power to ensure that residents affected by this tragic event receive the care and support that they need and deserve.
