Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) must foster a culture that is a safe environment for students, support staff, teachers, and administrators. The MCCPTA Executive Committee condemns the systemic failures that allowed the continued sexual harassment and bullying outlined in The Washington Post article on August 11, 2023.
As stakeholders of this system, we call on the Board of Education to fulfill its oversight duties and diagnose and disclose the failures that occurred. The system has failed. The public deserves an explanation, commitment that actions will be taken to rectify the process, and full visibility into the progress of those actions.
While we applaud the swift decision to launch an investigation, we are concerned by the Board of Education’s absence in selecting the firm and identifying for the public the independent body that will be directing the work of the investigators. Any investigation, whether by a law firm or similar entity, must be carried out by an institution without any previous affiliation with MCPS or the Board of Education. The integrity of the investigation is compromised if MCPS is allowed to select their own investigators, to influence the scope of the review, to receive reports directly, or to continue their long standing practice of masking their systemic weaknesses and failings under the guise of inability to comment on personnel matters.
Further, we call on the Board of Education, as part of this review, to launch a thorough examination of MCPS’ current processes for reporting, evaluating, and elevating complaints. Such an examination should emphasize ensuring that victims are not further traumatized by the expectation of adherence to a process, but are instead offered a streamlined, empathetic reporting system based on the substance of the complaint without fear of retaliation or retribution. Families with complaints across a broad range of issues often experience the same system failures and the all-too-familiar lack of response described in the article. We expect this review to result in an overhaul of all complaint processes in favor of simple, clear procedures that are conducive to swift decisions that ensure the safety of students and staff at all times.
