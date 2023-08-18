On August 4th when my family and I drove into the Laguna Cliffs Marriott Resort & Spa for a wedding -- one of three hosted by the hotel that weekend -- I was prepared to be greeted by extended family and wedding guests. When I arrived at the hotel entrance, I saw that a crowd had already formed, but not the one I was anticipating. A group of hotel employees were on strike against the hotel as part of a larger movement across the region, as hotels in Southern California and Arizona renegotiate worker contracts. Between the hotel and the view of the Pacific Ocean, signs, written in Spanish, spelled out “no contract, no peace.” The union workers, represented by Unite Here! Local 11, were protesting unfair wages and benefits that have not kept up with increasing costs since the pandemic.
The Marriott’s actions were too little to be considered transparent, and too late for guests to take action. The lesson, however, is important for all summer travelers: when researching your trip itinerary, pay careful attention to where you choose to spend your stay and check out local news before your trip to make informed decisions. And for everyone planning to visit Southern California this summer, if you can, visit the Unite Here! Local 11 website before booking to check which hotels are on strike.
On August 5th, I spoke with Javier Espinoza Arjon, a hotel food worker protesting outside the hotel. In the background, workers chanted “si se puede” (translated to “yes, we can” in English). While indoors, the Marriott charges upwards of $500 per night, Arjon explained how the workers protesting outside had not experienced sufficient wage increases to match rising costs. He noted, “one hamburger in my hotel before the pandemic cost $18, now it costs $35.” He said that while the hotel prices have increased (pointing to factors like inflation), his pay has not. Arjon has noticed this especially coming out of the pandemic because the hotels that managed to stay afloat have not provided the same support to their workers, even though “since the pandemic, we’re doing the work of 2 or 3 people per person, and that deserves respect” he said. For him, the strike is about respect and security. He wants the owners of the hotels to “understand why they are in the movement and to understand what the benefits are for. Without healthcare, what do you do? They haven’t given us secure healthcare, or increased salaries,” he explained.
Arjon is on strike for fair wages, secure healthcare, and a fair retirement plan. He explained his need for increases and a retirement plan by pointing to his hands, where each of his fingers were injured from years of working with hot food. “I am a cook, I work with hot ingredients. When I retire, what am I going to do?” he asked.
Unite Here! Local 11 represents 32,000 workers at hotels, restaurants, airports, sports arenas, and convention centers in Southern California and Arizona. At the beginning of July, contracts for 15,000 of these hotel workers expired, prompting employees to petition for wage increases and additional benefits. At the end of June one hotel, The Westin Bonaventure, did reach an agreement with the union, which included wage increases, more affordable healthcare, and a better pension plan. So far, however, no agreement has been reached with major hotels, notably some luxury brands, including the JW Marriott LA Live, Ritz-Carlton Beverly Hilton, Fairmont Miramar, and Anaheim Hilton. The third wave of strikes targeting LA hotels is ongoing. Arjon hopes that the coordinated efforts from the “100 hotels in the union who are doing these movements to find what is fair” will be successful in the ongoing contract negotiations happening in LA.
While the spirit of strikes has been taken up by workers across industries in California, it’s clear that the companies opposing them have a long way to go. The Laguna Cliffs Marriott has taken aggressive action to ignore the demands of the strikes by hiring strike-breaking temporary workers, while doing very little to keep guests informed. When I arrived at the hotel and understood what was happening, I checked to see if we had been sent any information in advance of our visit that would have allowed my family to change reservations to a different hotel. The only information that had been provided was an email sent a few hours before our arrival, as I was heading to the airport to fly to California, stating that some amenities would be closed and that “The Union Strike is not specific to Laguna Cliffs Marriott Resort & Spa, but rather as part of union contract negotiations involving multiple properties.” However, while the demands of the strike are not specific to this hotel, the criticism is. California lawmakers have called out the Laguna Cliffs Marriott hotel for their hiring of temporary workers, and racial disparities in doing so. Walking into the hotel, I asked the front desk when the strike at the hotel had begun, and they informed me it had started that morning on August 4th. Later, I discovered that could not have been true -- it had been nearly two weeks since the permanent workers at the Laguna Cliffs hotel walked out on July 24.
For the hosts of the wedding, the experience was similar, if not worse. The bride and groom found out about the strike not from the Laguna Cliffs Hotel, which they had booked much earlier, but instead from their independent photographer. The hotel reassured them that the strikes would be gone by the time of their wedding, scheduled for a week later, but on their drive to the venue, they found out the protest would continue throughout the weekend. The false reassurance from the hotel is surprising because contract negotiations reflect a different story. “They’ve done basically nothing,” said Arjon. And he said the workers plan to continue striking until they earn what is fair. If the Laguna Cliffs Marriott Resort & Spa is popular enough to host multiple weddings, it should be fair enough to improve the wages of the workers that make the hotel so desirable.
*Note that my interview was conducted in Spanish, and all quotes are a translation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.