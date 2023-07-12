The National Capital Area’s Critics and Awards Program for High School Students, commonly known as “Cappies,” celebrated high school theater excellence through its 23rd Gala at the Kennedy Center’s Concert Hall June 12.
The Gala marked the end of the season where trained student critics, the best of which are published in local news publications like the Sentinel, reviewed Cappies-designated high school shows throughout the year. It also awarded the students chosen by their fellow Cappies critics.
The excellence of the students who participated in Cappies, a unique collaborative journalism and theater program, was highlighted by the hundreds of students nominated. Finalists in 42 technical and performance categories were recognized and awarded by community dignitaries and Cappies alumni, and 11 schools were nominated for best play and musical performance.
Student critics chose the winner through a vote done by at the end of the season. This year’s winners are listed below:
Recognized for their esteemed writing, Herndon High School’s Elle Lawton won the Andy Mays Rising Critic award; Quince Orchard High School’s McKenzie Phelan won the Maryland Theatre Guide Returning Critic award. Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology’s Hannah Frieden won Bill Strauss Graduating Critic award, and Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology won the Critic Team award.
For their technical skills, Fairfax High School’s Victoria Collins-Jost, Sydney Grossbard, Caroline Vigna and Kaylee Williams won the Marketing and Publicity award for their work on the “Sister Act.”
Multiple students were recognized for their work on Lake Braddock Secondary School’s performance of “Dracula.” Soeun Lee won for Special Effects and/or Technology, and Emily Brennan won for Hair and Makeup.
Dillon Prestidge, Emma Springer and Megan Wright won the Sound award for their work in McLean High School’s performance of “Claudio Quest.”
Eva Greek, Jaden Harris and Crew won the Prop award for their work on Mount Vernon High School’s performance of “She Kills Monsters: Young Adventurers Edition.”
Charles Bucher, Ella Clarke and Cullan Kelley won the Lighting award for their work on Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology’s performance of “Pippin.”
Michelle Dorman, Claire Gibbons and the Bishop Ireton Costume Team won the Costumes award for their work on Bishop Ireton High School’s performance of “The Music Man.”
Students from South Lakes High School also were recognized in numerous categories for their technical work on the school’s performance of “Bright Star.” The Bright Star Set Team won the Sets award. The Bright Star Orchestra and Featured Musicians won the Orchestra award. Anna Leo and August Rivers won the Choreography award. Olivia Baumgartner, Tomas Bocock, Sebastian Harman and Eliora Janow won the Stage Management award, and Tomas Bocock, Grayson Quigley and the Bright Star Run Crew and Ensemble won the Stage Crew award.
Emmett Justice, Abdullah Muhammad, Autumn Whetstone and music composers were recognized for their creativity in Duke Ellington School of the Arts’ performance of “Animal Farm.”
Recognized for their performances, The Transylvanians from Lake Braddock Secondary School’s performance of “Dracula” won the Ensemble in a Play award; the Farm Animals from Duke Ellington School of the Arts’ performance of “Animal Farm” won the Ensemble in a Musical award.
Two students from W.T. Woodson High School’s won the Featured Actor category for their performance in “One Man, Two Guvnors.” Charlotte Willmore won the Featured Actor in a Female Role in a Play award, and Silas Blocker won the Featured Actor in a Male Role in a Play award.
For the Featured Actor in a Female Role in a Musical award, Alexa Norris won for her performance in South Lakes High School’s rendition of “Bright Star.” For the Featured Role in a Male Role in a Musical award, Brandon Miller won for his performance in Clarksburg High School’s rendition of “Once on This Island.”
Angie Sukhee won the Dancer in a Female Role award for her performance in Wakefield High School’s rendition of “Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical,” and August Rivers won the Dancer in a Male Role award for his performance in South Lakes High School’s rendition of “Bright Star.”
Recognized for their vocal performances, Elina Viana won the Vocalist in a Female Role award for her performance in Bishop Ireton High School’s rendition of “The Music Man.” Seger Ott-Rudolph won the Vocalist in a Male Role award for his performance in Albert Einstein High School’s rendition of “My Favorite Year.”
Joana Lima Alves Montenegro won the Comic Actor in a Female Role in a Play award for her performance in Langley High School’s rendition of “The Man Who Came to Dinner,” and Jonah Uffelman won the Comic Actor in a Male Role in a Play award for his performance in James Madison High School’s rendition of “Much Ado About Nothing.”
Khailah Schroeter won the Comic Actor in a Female Role in a Musical award for her performance in Osbourn Park High School’s rendition of “Mean Girls High School Version,” and Idil Erdoğan won the Comic Actor in a Male Role in a Musical award for his performance in McLean High School’s rendition of “Claudio Quest.”
Amelia Campbell-Reidhead won the Supporting Actor in a Female Role in a Play award for her performance in Lake Braddock Secondary School’s rendition of “Dracula,” and Audrey Evans won the Supporting Actor in a Male Role in a Play award for her performance in Woodbridge Senior High School’s rendition of “Peter and the Starcatcher.”
Two students were recognized for their performance in Quince Orchard High School’s rendition of “Anastasia: The Musical.” Maren Lewis won the Supporting Actor in a Female Role in a Musical award, and Hayden Polsky won the Supporting Actor in a Male Role in a Musical award.
Sarah Hilton won the Lead Actor in a Female Role in a Play award for her performance in Langley High School’s rendition of “The Man Who Came to Dinner,” and Jack Wolff won the Lead Actor in a Male Role in a Play award for his performance in Chantilly High School’s rendition of “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time.”
Two students from South Lakes High School were recognized for their performance in the school’s rendition of “Bright Star.” Abigail Jamison won the Lead Actor in a Female Role in a Musical award, and Henry Carter won the Lead Actor in a Male Role in a Musical award.
For the performances overall, “Platypus Heart” from McLean High School’s performance of “Claudio Quest” won the Song award. Lake Braddock Secondary School’s performance of “Dracula” won the Play category, and South Lakes High School’s performance of “Bright Star” the Musical category.
