Cantor Rachel Brook  the first female  senior  Cantor at Anshe Emet Synagogue  in Chicago  who was Cantoral Soloist at Temple Beth Ami in Montgomery County  joins her friends  in a concert  celebrating  the work of Steven Sondheim.Check the Synagogue  website  for details

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.