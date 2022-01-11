Gaithersburg, MD (January 11, 2022) Gaithersburg’s Arts on the Green presents its Sunday Salon Series, featuring Beguiling Brahms on January 16 and Celtic Love Songs on February 13. Concerts will be held at 3 p.m. at Kentlands Mansion, 320 Kent Square Road. The music series is designed to provide an inspirational and creative sanctuary, encouraging great music and lively discussion. Advance admission for each concert is $30 and $20 youth ages 18 and under. Admission at the door is $35 and $25 youth ages 18 and under. The Sunday Salon Series is sponsored by Hampton Inn & Suites.
To help ensure the health and safety of our patrons, performers and staff, a photo ID and proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 is now required to attend all indoor performances at the Arts Barn and Kentlands Mansion. Unvaccinated children under 12 and patrons with a medical condition or closely-held religious belief preventing vaccination must provide proof of a negative PCR test conducted no more than 72 hours prior to the performance. Please note that this policy is subject to change pending Montgomery County Board of Health vaccination requirement regulations currently under consideration. View the policy here.
Face masks are required inside all City facilities, and social distancing and limited capacity protocols are in place. Performances are subject to change based on the current health situation. Please check the City’s website for updates.
Beguiling Brahms
January 16, 3 p.m.
In-demand cellist, composer and educator, Tanya Anisimova reveals the treasures of Brahms’ compositions. The concert features Anisimova on cello and Janghyo Yoo on piano performing music of Brahms, music inspired by Brahms and music that influenced Brahms, including Dvořák and Schumann. Purchase tickets online here.
Celtic Love Songs
February 13, 3 p.m.
Romantic love songs in the Celtic tradition. International singer and multi-instrumentalist Beth Patterson joins champion fiddler and singer Seán Heely for an afternoon of beautiful, traditional Celtic music. Purchase tickets online here.
For more information, please call 301-258-6394 or visit www.gaithersburgmd.gov/aotg. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram at ArtsontheGreen.
The Arts on the Green music series is funded in part by a grant from the Maryland State Arts Council (MSAC). To discover more about MSAC grants and how they impact Maryland's arts sector, visit www.msac.org.
