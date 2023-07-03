On December 3, 2013, Sundhe Moses walked out of New York’s Bare Hill Correctional Facility, a free man for the first time in 18 years. He had just been granted parole for the 1995 fatal shooting of four-year-old Shamone Johnson after multiple witnesses who offered evidence against him recanted, and another man confessed to the crime. Moses had been in jail for almost half of his life, and he didn’t know how to use a MetroCard, search Google, or even take the train.
Moses was born in Brooklyn, New York as the youngest of eight siblings. At the age of 19, Moses was the father of an 8-month-old and was attending community college. While he didn’t know what he wanted to do when he grew up, he wanted it to be “something great.” But whatever dream he envisioned for himself was destroyed the moment he was arrested. Charged with murder, Moses was put on trial, convicted, and received a 24-year-to-life sentence.
Unfortunately, Moses’ experience isn’t unique. Wrongful convictions are a national dilemma, including in Maryland — where 50 people have been exonerated since 1968.
“It’s a very broken system when you look at all of the components,” Moses said. “The reality is that you have some innocent people that will never get out.”
Moses blames several procedures within the current justice system that wrongly implicated him in the 1990s, especially interrogations and lineups. According to a 2021 report by the Maryland Governor’s Office of Crime Prevention, Youth, and Victim Services, 76.1% of interrogation rooms in the state are equipped with audio or visual recording technology.
However, 65.6% of agencies with at least one interrogation room reported that neither audio nor visual recording devices were used during interrogations.
During his interrogation, Moses describes being beaten, choked, and forced to strip by detectives. But none of this conduct was recorded.
“They just wanted a confession,” Moses said. “They would do anything, and I started to see that.”
Louis Scarcella, one of the officers who Moses accuses of beating, choking, and stripping him, has been involved in numerous convictions thrown out for irregularities in police conduct, including allegedly acquiring false witnesses and confessions.
To escape his abuse, Moses falsely confessed. Moses believed that he could simply tell the judge that he was forced into signing his name, but the jury was not convinced. He now harbors an intense distrust towards the police force, he said.
“There are many situations where the trust of a cop or the trust of a public servant was betrayed,” Moses said. “For every person that is wrongfully convicted, the real perpetrator goes free and can commit another crime.”
After witnessing numerous decades-old wrongful incarcerations come to light, Shahabuddeen Ally, a supervising judge in the New York City Civil Court, and a former criminal court judge, believes that identifying suspects out of lineups is crucial in criminal cases, but also problematic — as an alarming number of cases that have been reinvestigated in recent years have shown.
“You can’t find five guys who are bald [like the perpetrator], so you put little ski caps on,” Ally said, explaining some of the techniques used. “It happens all the time.”
Moses advocates for the use of recorded interrogations and double-blind lineups, in which officers who lack knowledge of the potential suspect present photos to crime witnesses or victims. Critics charge that the single-blind system, whether deliberately or unintentionally, could steer a witness to identify someone who the police already deemed to be a potential suspect.
A single-blind lineup was used in Moses’ case and — along with the signed confession statement — contributed to his wrongful conviction. In 2013, two witnesses who originally testified against Moses recanted their testimonies. One wrote that a detective pressured him to select Moses’ photo out of the lineup, and the other wrote that she had never identified anyone in the lineup, and had only said that one person “looked familiar.” Following the affidavits and a sworn statement from another individual stating that he was the actual shooter, the state of New York threw out Moses’ conviction in 2018, five years after his parole.
As he prepared to go on parole in 2013, Moses vowed to do everything he could to support wrongfully incarcerated individuals. In the years since, he has opened a restaurant in Brooklyn and has received a multi-million dollar settlement from the city of New York. But to this day, he continues to share his story with others to spread awareness about the reality of wrongful convictions.
“There were many times where I doubted that I would ever come out,” Moses said. “I feel that if I can spread the word and educate people about how wrongful convictions can happen, somewhere in this country, someone will be spared of the experience of what I had to go through.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.