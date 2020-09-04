During this really tough time please help Christmas in April*Prince George's County. Their 31st Annual Golf Tournament is October 5 at Joint Base Andrews, where Air Force One lands. Help support the volunteer program which has repaired 2,814 homes of elderly and disabled citizens of Prince George’s County over the past thirty-two years.
If you would like to golf, volunteer or be a corporate sponsor, media sponsor, cart sponsor, donor or advertiser, please visit their website at www.christmasinaprilpg.org or email: CinAPG@aol.com
