ROCKVILLE, MD – CASA celebrates the unanimous passage of Montgomery County Council Bill 30-21. CASA members spent months sharing powerful personal stories, talking to council members and their staff, and rallying for housing rights, which contributed greatly to this tenant victory. Sponsored by Council Member Will Jawando, Bill 30-21 limits rent increases for six months and prohibits landlords from charging late rent payments fees accrued for one year after the expiration of the Maryland State of Emergency.
Rosario, a CASA member and Montgomery County tenant, shares, “It is the late fees that usually drown low-income families. Especially now as it gets colder we need to ensure people aren’t out in the streets. I am grateful that the Montgomery County Council did the right thing in protecting tenants who have lost their jobs because of COVID, like I have. Without this support, I might have been forced to leave my home where I’ve lived for years.”
After the county council tabled a vote on the bill last week, tenants organized by immigrant advocacy organization CASA rallied alongside Montgomery County Council Members and housing advocates to rally support for renters. As the pandemic continues to ravage communities of color, many are recovering from the loss of income during the pandemic.
“Elected officials should stop at nothing to protect renters recovering economically from the pandemic and stave off homelessness, and this bill seeks to accomplish that,” said Alex Vazquez, CASA lead organizer for Montgomery County, who helped organize tenants for this cause. “The county council heard from renters just how burdensome the situation would become and offered relief. Thank you to Bill Sponsor Will Jawando and to everyone who voted for the bill. Saving families from losing the roof over their heads is the first step in ensuring affordable and quality housing for all.”
CASA is a national Latino and immigrant organization serving over 122,000 lifetime members across 46 states. Visit us at www.wearecasa.org and follow us on Twitter at @CASAforall.
