The opening sequence of events following a technical foul assessed to Maryland pregame, would be a precursor of the Terrapins onslaught against Wisconsin.
Wisconsin guard Katie Nelson knocked down a free throw to give the Badgers their first and only lead of the game, which would only last 15 seconds long.
Down 1-0, forward Angel Reese won the opening tip, ran down the court and parked herself inside the paint. After receiving an entry pass from guard Katie Benzan, Reese spun to her left and finished a right-handed layup, giving the Terrapins a lead that would never be lost.
When it was all said and done, Brenda Frese’s squad used their overwhelming length on the defensive side of the floor to create 26 Wisconsin turnovers fueling a 70-43 victory at home in the annual Play4Kay Pink Game, their sixth straight.
“We have had adversity all year,” Angel Reese said. “We play Maryland basketball and we do what we have to do, we play defense and we play well.”
No. 15 Maryland (18-6, 10-3 Big Ten) was without their second leading scorer guard Ashley Owusu for the second straight game, after suffering an ankle sprain in a win at Michigan State Feb.3. With Owusu labeled as day-to-day according to coach Brenda Frese, the Terps offense relied on their height advantage for easy looks inside.
The Terps offense was shouldered by the three-headed monster of Chloe Bibby, Angel Reese and Shyanne Sellers, Owusu’s replacement in the starting lineup. Reese had a game-high 19, while Bibby added 16 and Sellers contributed 12. Diamond Miller also reached double figures, scoring 11 points.
“I think our defense is really coming together, and it is making our offense flow,” Chloe Bibby said. “We are really excited for our next four games, and I am happy with where we are at and where we are going.”
The Terrapins registered 32 points in the paint, doubling Wisconsin’s total. The Terps shot 25 of 53 from the field (47%) and struggled from the free throw line, shooting 12 of 19 (63%), well below their season average coming into the night of 75.8%.
The Badgers (6-17, 3-10 Big Ten) offense was the most overmatched it has been this season due to the Terrapins aggressive defense, resulting in a season high in turnovers and a season low in scoring. Wisconsin shot 14 of 41 from the field (34%), which is below their season average, and 5 of 14 (36%) from the three point line.
The Wisconsin offense was led by two players in double digits, Brooke Schramek, who scored 16 and Katie Nelson, who chipped in 11. The Badgers leading scorer Julie Pospisilova was held to just 9 points.
“Maryland does a great job switching one through five and we knew that coming in,” said Wisconsin coach Marisa Moseley in a postgame zoom call. “You are not going to win many games with 26 turnovers, and we have to be a lot more sharp with that.”
With the win, Maryland improved their overall record against the Badgers to 11-0 all-time, and have now won 10 or more conference games in every season since joining the Big Ten in 2014.
With four games left in the Big Ten regular season, the Terps will play four ranked teams in the most recent AP Poll, starting when they hit the road Feb.14 for a matchup with No. 25 Iowa and the nation’s leading scorer, Caitlin Clark (27.4 ppg).
“No doubt we play in a tougher conference than anyone out there,” Maryland coach Brenda Frese said. “Our goal is to win, and I am obviously excited we get to play these top ranked opponents."
