The University of Maryland football team won’t be wearing its multi-colored, state-flag helmets in the 2023 season – and as a result, some Terps are celebrating like it’s 1982.
The team is bringing back its classic script “Terps” helmet, which was first worn in the 1982 season under head coach Bobby Ross, in the year before the Terps reeled off three consecutive Atlantic Coast Conference championships.
Since the 1990s, the football Terps have been more like chameleons than champions. The team wore black helmets featuring a red “M” during much of that decade before changing, in recent years, to a rotating series of strangely patterned helmets copied after the strangely patterned Maryland state flag.
Maryland also often changed its uniforms. For example, the “Star-Spangled Banner” uniform was worn in their 2014 season against West Virginia to honor the 200th anniversary of “The Star-Spangled Banner.” The White Ops jersey in 2012, also worn against West Virginia, was an all-white uniform. And in recent years, the team wore jerseys featuring snippets of the state flag, but the new uniform will only feature solid red and white.
Fans have been clamoring for such a change for a long time, said Damon Evans, Barry P. Gossett director of athletics.
“When I think about our illustrious past as it relates to Maryland football, you think about Bobby Ross and Ralph Friedgen and the championship years wearing the Script Terps uniform,” Evans said in a press release. “This Script Terps uniform embodies who we are, it symbolizes what it means to be a Maryland football player.”
When the Maryland Terrapins Football blog had a miniseries called “Terpsville,” a lot of fans speculated about what the team’s next helmet would be.
And at the end of Terpsville, Michael Locksley, the Terps head football coach, was seen holding the Script Terps helmet.
As someone who grew up in the region, Locksley “worshipped” the teams that wore the Script Terps helmet and solid-color uniforms, Evans said.
“Now it's time for us to pay that homage and push forward, so I'm happy to bring back this iconic look,” he said.
The change met with positive feedback on Twitter.
“I’m Hype!” tweeted former NFL player Torrey Smith, who is a Maryland alum.
The football Terps will debut their new look Sept. 2 at a home game against Towson State University.
