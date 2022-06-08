This year, 234 spellers earned their spots as national competitors by advancing through regional bees, competing against students representing all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands and Department of Defense Schools in Europe. Spellers will also represent four countries outside the U.S.: the Bahamas, Canada, Germany and Ghana.
Spellers compete in four segments of competition to determine who will take home the Scripps Cup: the Preliminaries, Quarterfinals, Semifinals and Finals. All rounds of competition will be broadcast on ION platforms.
Recently, the final competition decided this year's champion, Harini Logan. Check out this video to see the winning moment of her victory via the first Spell-off in Bee history.
For more information, please visit https://spellingbee.com/.
