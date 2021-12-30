There are few industries that have become as integral to our daily lives as the technology industry, which has become essential to almost everything we do. The few companies that make up what we call “Big Tech” – Facebook/Meta, Google/Alphabet, Amazon, Apple and sometimes Microsoft – are at the forefront of our interactions and at the center of debates, not only over social media, but also over data usage, privacy, and freedom of speech.[1] Essentially, the controversy over Big Tech stems from the power this group of companies has amassed. Due to the power of Big Tech in the lives of the public, there are a multitude of issues that prompt debate over whether Big Tech should be regulated and a variety of approaches on how to structure regulation.
Proponents of Big Tech regulation argue that there are important concerns regarding the adverse effects of Big Tech social media on children, the control of users’ data and related privacy concerns, and the large market share amassed by major Big Tech companies. First, proponents of regulation acknowledge that Big Tech companies have a large influence over children. Facebook is the most used social media platform, with almost 3 billion users, and Instagram, another social media platform owned by Facebook, recently rebranded as Meta, is also highly popular.[2] Research shows that these social media platforms negatively affect young children and adolescents, and 83% of Americans concede that the long-term effects of social media on the health and well-being of children are unclear.[3] Thus, many argue that regulation of Big Tech companies is key to protecting children from the detriments of the online world. Beyond the effects of social media on children, many people take issue with the nature of social media – the algorithms designed to keep users on their platforms for as long as possible, and the incentives for attention-grabbing posts and resulting fight-or-flight responses to social media, promoting knee-jerk reactions that are often irritable, selfish, and even xenophobic or racist.[4] A second major concern is the collection of users’ data through Big Tech platforms. Big Tech companies freely collect data from American users; in fact, compared with users from countries with more regulation, Facebook earns twice as much revenue from its American users.[5] Tech companies are not held accountable for their use, or misuse, of personal data, which many proponents of regulation argue is against basic principles of privacy.[6]
Though perhaps the biggest concern with Big Tech, is their size. The monopoly-resembling market share of these companies has allowed them to amass a lot of power over consumers, enabling their control over users and amplifying other negative effects. Antitrust concerns hold that Big Tech companies are too big, and their power is in the hands of too few. Justice Clarence Thomas summarizes antitrust concerns effectively, “today’s dominant digital platforms derive much of their value from network size…Google search—at 90% of the market share—is valuable relative to other search engines because more people use it…Ordinarily, the astronomical profit margins of these platforms—last year, Google brought in $182.5 billion total, $40.3 billion in net income—would induce new entrants into the market. That these companies have no comparable competitors highlights that the industries may have substantial barriers to entry.”[7] As Justice Clarence Thomas stated in a concurring Supreme Court opinion, proponents of regulation argue that Big Tech has become too large of a monopoly and has stifled competition. In fact, last year the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) sued Facebook over its recent acquisitions, which the FTC argues has allowed Facebook to monopolize. They allege that for years Facebook as made an effort to “suppress and deter competitive threats through strategies other than competition on the merits,” citing Facebook’s recent acquisition of Instagram and WhatsApp as anticompetitive conduct that did not gain market share by outcompeting.[8] Senator Elizabeth Warren provides additional examples of anticompetitive mergers, including Amazon’s acquisition of Whole Foods and Zappos and Google’s acquisition of Waze and Nest.[9] Moreover, many argue that the power of Big Tech rests in the hands of too few individuals. Justice Clarence Thomas notes, “Although both companies are public, one-person controls Facebook (Mark Zuckerberg), and just two control Google (Larry Page and Sergey Brin).”[10] This centralized control of Big Tech, where power is hyper concentrated, results in less accountability for these companies and more autonomy to conduct their platforms as they see fit – whether that means using personal data, or deciding which speech is permitted.[11]
However, antitrust concerns over Big Tech have a caveat that lies at the crux of the controversy. Antitrust laws are designed to put consumer interests over corporate benefits. Yet, in many ways, Big Tech improves the consumer experience. One of the most notable examples of this is in lower price points.[12] Thus, the debate over antitrust concerns is far from settled. Most simply stated, “Today’s antitrust enforcement policy hinges on whether or not a company is acting for the welfare of consumers.”[13] In the FTC court case against Facebook, the FTC argues that they must simply defend a “competitive process,” whereas Facebook contends that the “plaintiff must establish a change in price or output, or other specific change in consumers benefits flowing from a monopolist’s anticompetitive conduct.”[14] Big Tech argues that their companies do not change “consumer benefits”, but rather act with the “welfare of consumers” in mind, adhering to antitrust laws. While supporters of regulation find fault with the size of these companies, skeptics of regulation note that the size of Big Tech companies allows certain benefits. These larger companies promote innovation through investments in research and development: Alphabet and Amazon are the top two companies in research and development spending globally.[15] Many argue that the size of Big Tech is key to these investments. Protecting small businesses could come at the cost of higher prices to consumers and future innovation.
Skeptics of regulation also note that, in some cases, Big Tech benefits small businesses. They argue that Big Tech acquisitions incentivize smaller companies to innovate because reliance on a successful acquisition from a Big Tech company can promote new startups.[16] Small businesses also benefit from the years of competition in the cloud-computing market, which provide young companies with the best online infrastructure.[17] Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg also notes that Big Tech companies increase competition for traditional TV and mobile companies.[18]
Beyond arguing for the merits of Big Tech, some doubt that regulation itself is worthwhile. Issues with social media stem from problems we create. Beyond regulating Big Tech, critics argue we need to better adapt to a technology-transformed world.[19] Others believe that government involvement could exacerbate the issues around Big Tech, especially over free speech. Tech companies essentially make their own rules about the information that is created and circulated on their sites. Whereas one argument in support of Big Tech regulation is the concern over a small group of executives determining what speech is permitted, opponents argue that if the government were to control Big Tech, the government would gain too much power over free speech. Opponents to regulation worry that government control of Big Tech could be increase suppression of speech. There is also concern over a partisan government body defining misinformation, and some worry that the sole entity of the government managing our information is worse than control by the few entities that make up Big Tech. Essentially, critics argue that our concerns with Big Tech censorship should not be solved by more government regulation, but more freedom in exercising our liberty.[20] Another consideration is whether Big Tech should even be a solved with government involvement. Because Big Tech decisions have large economic consequences, perhaps only market forces can truly change these companies.[21]
Despite conflicting public opinion over Big Tech, there is bipartisan support for regulation. Calls for legislative solutions have different motivations -- progressives take issue with the political power of Big Tech, harm to small businesses, related increased wealth inequality and privacy and misinformation concerns while conservatives are concerned about Big Tech bias and censorship. Nonetheless, these calls are heard from both sides of the aisle, and there are many potential routes to regulation. Some proposed reforms include a more comprehensive privacy law, updated antitrust laws and stronger enforcement of them, clarification around Big Tech data usage and algorithm transparency.[22] Another potential solution for regulation is reforming Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act (CDA), which protects digital platforms from liability over information circulated on their platforms but grants social media companies the ability to moderate harmful content.[23] Proponents of this reform argue that technology companies have dramatically evolved after the creation of the CDA in 1996, and should now be treated like “broadcasting mediums,” designed to uphold public interest.[24] Reform for Section 230 has bipartisan support for different reasons. Conservatives want reform to ensure that Big Tech companies don’t exert bias or censor right leaning content, while progressives want more accountability for Big Tech companies.[25] More specific plans have also been outlined by government officials. Democratic Senator Warren proposed regulation to prevent technology companies from giving their own products an advantage on their platforms and proposed breaking up anticompetitive mergers.[26] Republican Senator Hawley’s “Bust Up Big Tech Act” overlaps with the first part of Senator Warren’s proposal, banning large technology companies from making their products more advantageous, and strengthens FTC compliance.[27] Recently, President Biden also issued an executive order outlining specific policies to exert more power over Big Tech.[28] Motivations aside, there are bipartisan solutions, even if the public is skeptical on Washington’s ability to work across the aisle.
The debate over Big Tech regulation is a controversy with a wide variety of concerns because there are too few competitors doing too many things. Big Tech began as genius innovation with strictly economic concerns but has evolved into a debate over influences on children, privacy, antitrust, and free speech. Ultimately, there is too much control in the hands of too few people, but is that really a bad thing?
[1] Alison Beard, “Time to Rein In Big Tech?” Harvard Business Review, November 1, 2021, https://hbr.org/2021/11/time-to-rein-in-big-tech.
[2] “Most Used Social Media 2021,” Statista, accessed December 13, 2021, https://www.statista.com/statistics/272014/global-social-networks-ranked-by-number-of-users/.
[3] “How to Fix Social Media,” Wall Street Journal, October 29, 2021, sec. Life, https://www.wsj.com/articles/how-to-fix-social-media-11635526928.
[4] “Topple the New Gods of Data,” Wall Street Journal, October 29, 2021, sec. Life, https://www.wsj.com/articles/how-to-fix-social-media-11635526928.
[5] “No More Blind Trust in Big Tech,” Wall Street Journal, October 29, 2021, sec. Life, https://www.wsj.com/articles/how-to-fix-social-media-11635526928.
[6] Jamie Condliffe, “The Week in Tech: How Much Regulation Is Too Much?” The New York Times, March 15, 2019, sec. Technology, https://www.nytimes.com/2019/03/15/technology/tech-regulation-antitrust.html.
[7] JOSEPH R. BIDEN, JR., PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES, v. KNIGHT FIRST AMENDMENT INSTITUTE AT COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY, 593 U.S. Accessed December 13, 2021. https://www.supremecourt.gov/orders/courtorders/040521zor_3204.pdf.
[8] “Plaintiff Federal Trade Commission’s Memorandum of Law in Opposition to Defendant Facebook, Inc.’s Motion to Dismiss Amended Complaint,” n.d., 55.
[9] “Break Up Big Tech | Elizabeth Warren,” accessed December 13, 2021, https://2020.elizabethwarren.com/toolkit/break-up-big-tech.
[10] JOSEPH R. BIDEN, JR., PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES, v. KNIGHT FIRST AMENDMENT INSTITUTE AT COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY, 593 U.S. Accessed December 13, 2021.
[11] “Too Much Power in Too Few Hands,” Wall Street Journal, October 29, 2021, sec. Life, https://www.wsj.com/articles/how-to-fix-social-media-11635526928.
[12] Podcasts, Wharton Business Daily, and North America, “Why Breaking Up Big Tech Could Do More Harm Than Good,” Knowledge@Wharton, accessed December 13, 2021, https://knowledge.wharton.upenn.edu/article/why-breaking-up-big-tech-could-do-more-harm-than-good/.
[13]Podcasts, Daily, and America, “Why Breaking Up Big Tech Could Do More Harm Than Good.”
[14] “Plaintiff Federal Trade Commission’s Memorandum of Law in Opposition to Defendant Facebook, Inc.’s Motion to Dismiss Amended Complaint.”
[15] Macy Bayern in CXO on January 10, 2020, and 6:38 Am Pst, “It’s Not Me, It’s You: The Pros and Cons of Breaking up Big Tech,” TechRepublic, accessed December 13, 2021, https://www.techrepublic.com/article/its-not-me-its-you-the-pros-and-cons-of-breaking-up-big-tech/.
[16] Podcasts, Daily, and America, “Why Breaking Up Big Tech Could Do More Harm Than Good.”
[17] “A Better Way to Break Up Big Tech - The New York Times,” accessed December 13, 2021, https://www.nytimes.com/2019/03/13/technology/elizabeth-warren-tech-companies.html.
[18] “The Case against Big Tech Is Far From Proven,” Cato Institute, July 30, 2020, https://www.cato.org/commentary/case-against-big-tech-far-proven.
[19] “We Also Need To Change Ourselves,” Wall Street Journal, October 29, 2021, sec. Life, https://www.wsj.com/articles/how-to-fix-social-media-11635526928.
[20] “Government Control of Free Speech? No Thanks,” Wall Street Journal, October 29, 2021, sec. Life, https://www.wsj.com/articles/how-to-fix-social-media-11635526928.
[21] “Why Washington’s War on Big Tech Will Fizzle | AEI,” American Enterprise Institute - AEI (blog), accessed December 13, 2021, https://www.aei.org/articles/why-washingtons-war-on-big-tech-will-fizzle/.
[22] “Facebook Can't Do It Alone,” Wall Street Journal, October 29, 2021, sec. Life, https://www.wsj.com/articles/how-to-fix-social-media-11635526928.
[23] “An Argument for Section 230 Reform: Highlights from My Conversation with Neil Fried,” American Enterprise Institute - AEI (blog), October 4, 2021, https://www.aei.org/technology-and-innovation/an-argument-for-section-230-reform-highlights-from-my-conversation-with-neil-fried/.
[24] “Social Media Should Be Treated Like Broadcasting,” Wall Street Journal, October 29, 2021, sec. Life, https://www.wsj.com/articles/how-to-fix-social-media-11635526928.
[25] “What Is Section 230—And Why Does Trump Want To Change It?,” accessed December 13, 2021, https://www.forbes.com/sites/abrambrown/2020/05/28/what-is-section-230-and-why-does-trump-want-to-change-it/?sh=4501ba31389d.
[26] “Break Up Big Tech | Elizabeth Warren,” accessed December 13, 2021, https://2020.elizabethwarren.com/toolkit/break-up-big-tech.
[27] “Senator Hawley Introduces the Bust Up Big Tech Act,” Senator Josh Hawley, accessed December 13, 2021, https://www.hawley.senate.gov/senator-hawley-introduces-bust-big-tech-act.
[28] “Executive Order on Promoting Competition in the American Economy,” The White House, July 9, 2021, https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefing-room/presidential-actions/2021/07/09/executive-order-on-promoting-competition-in-the-american-economy/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.