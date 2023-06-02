The City of Rockville hosted its annual Hometown Holidays Music Fest on Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. at RedGate Park.
The free festival consisted of entertainment, kids activities and the Taste of Rockville, a food, specialty beverages and dessert selection from some of the city’s best restaurants.
The music festival had two stages of entertainment with a lineup of musicians and more. Musicians include tribute group Almost Queen, Celtic rock group Enter the Haggis, Beatles reggae tribute group Yellow Dubmarine, funk and R&B group Funk You, funk group The Vindys, blues group The Nighthawks, pop and rock group Capital Effect, '90s and '00 cover artist Uncle Jesse, jazz and go-go group The JoGo Project, Latin pop group Ocho de Bastos, indie rock artist Cole Larravide, rock group The Digits, children’s music entertainer Groovy Nate, the Victorian Lyric Opera Company and acapella group Wootton Acatonics. Other entertainers include Thrive Yoga and animal show Ferrets and Friends.
There were also kid's rides and inflatables provided by Ultimate Amusements, a kid’s craft tent, a selfie station, cornhole and Connect Four.
The Taste of Rockville, which was presented by the Greater Rockville Chamber of Commerce and Community Reach of Montgomery County, showcased the following restaurants: The Bean Bag Deli & Catering, BIBIBOP Asian Grill, Clayboy's Shave Ice, Corned Beef King, The Crepe Shoppe, Kusshi, Mosaic Cuisine, Rocklands Barbeque and Grilling Company and Taste of Montreal.
The event also featured information booths that highlighted both the City of Rockville’s services and sponsors, community partners and political groups who offer community services.
The City of Rockville will host next year’s Hometown Holidays Music Fest on Saturday, May 25 and Sunday, May 26, 2024, from 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. at RedGate Park.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.