Hello,
I am an intern with MoCo GND and a rising 11th grader at a local high school.
Climate change has already started affecting our daily lives, and it will continue to do so. From hotter summers to more violent storms, rising sea levels, produce shortages, and the destruction of entire ecosystems, our—and our Government’s—shortcomings in taking responsibility for our planet have become incredibly clear. We as a people (especially those disproportionately affected by climate change) need to voice our opinions and push representatives to make choices that will save our planet and our future. In this case, those choices look like reconsidering the vote for a swollen military budget and instead advocating for a well-funded Green New Deal. Protests like this one are a great way to make sure your voice is heard and fight for the planet you love.
Sincerely,
Elena
