MDSC member Stanley Orman will present The Falklands War, A Personal View on Monday, January 24 at 7:00 pm. Stanley's presentation will be an online event held over zoom.
Shortly before Argentinian forces invaded the Falklands Islands in April 1982, Stanley Orman was appointed Minister of Defense in the British Embassy in Washington. In that position, he was responsible for monitoring all defense exchanges between the United States and Great Britain. He had a front row seat for all the diplomatic and defense exchanges in the build-up, and throughout the Falklands conflict. Stanley will outline the role played by the British and American leaders at that time, drawing on personal discussions with most of the principal participants. This talk offers a unique opportunity to understand the role played by individuals in major world events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.