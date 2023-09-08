Protect Our Coast New Jersey (POCNJ) released a statement regarding Orsted’s Ocean Wind 1 project pause on Sept. 1.
In its statement, POCNJ said it “is pleased by Orsted’s announcement of a delay; however, we remain resolute in preventing the industrialization of the Atlantic Ocean and destruction of the New Jersey coastline.”
Orsted, a Danish industrial wind developer and defendant in two lawsuits filed by POCNJ, Defend Brigantine Beach and Save Long Beach Island, announced the halt in its expansive offshore project until 2026 at least, following the share-plummeting news of its supply chain issues and billion-dollar overrun cost. The announcement also followed plunging offshore wind development support in statewide polls and increasing grassroots organization and local and state government leader opposition.
Supplementing the aforementioned opposition in its statement, POCNJ highlighted high-ranking New Jersey legislature members Senate President Nicholas Scutari (D) and Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin’s (D) joint statement questioning the advisability of industrial offshore wind development issued on Aug. 7.
According to the nonprofit organization, “if [the Ocean Wind 1 project is] built, 98 one-thousand-foot tall turbines would be constructed in the ocean off the southern New Jersey coast.”
But, as seen with the deaths of 213 humpback whales and hundreds of other whales and dolphins since preliminary offshore industrial wind construction began along the East Coast in 2016, the construction has been linked to significant detrimental marine life impact.
“In just the past nine months,” POCNJ said, “62 dead whales have washed ashore along mid-Atlantic and New England beaches.”
So, POCNJ said it would continue to oppose the construction and take action to prevent coastal industrial development, just like it did with the two lawsuit filings, which would “create further uncertainty as to whether Orsted will ever be able to complete the projects.”
But, Robin Shaffer, POCNJ Board member and Spokesman, said, "The announcement of a delay doesn't really change anything. The project hasn’t been canceled. We expect Orsted will continue its efforts to secure more funding from state and federal lawmakers in order to place these damaging facilities in our waters over a longer period of time.”
So, despite Orsted’s announcement being welcomed news, Shaffer said POCNJ plans to continue its educational efforts surrounding the offshore wind development’s detrimental impact. Despite the delay, the organization will continue to fight in the state and federal courts as it anticipates wind developers will continue the preparatory wind farm development work on New Jersey’s coast.
According to the organization, “Reconstruction test work along the 35th St. corridor between the beach and bay in Ocean City is scheduled to begin in early September.”
So, to provide updates on coastal industrial development prevention work, it will hold a press conference and walk at Ocean City’s 35th St. beach Sunday at noon.
“If anything,” Shaffer said, “Orsted's announcement will only intensify our activities, for it shows the positive outcomes that can result when thousands of hardworking, committed citizens get together to fight for our oceans, our shores, our livelihoods and our environment."
“We urge the public to remain vigilant and not to become complacent in light of the fact,” Shaffer said, “[because] at the same time Orsted announced an overall delay in the project, the company renewed its commitment to this project and flatly rejected the option to ‘walk away.’”
