Just a friendly reminder that the entry deadline is approaching quickly for the Gaithersburg Book Festival high school poetry contest. All entries must be submitted - following contest guidelines - by no later than midnight ET on Tuesday, Feb. 22.
Poems should be on one of three topics:
- Freedom
- Escape
- Community
To qualify, authors must be a high school student (public, private or homeschooled, grades 9-12, in the 2020-21 school year) at time of entry, and live in Maryland, Virginia or Washington, D.C.
For full information visit: https://www.gaithersburgbookfestival.org/gbf-programs/poetry-contest/
