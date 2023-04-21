The Jersey cattle breed originated in the English Channel over 200 years ago. Here, on the Isle of Jersey, this unique breed of cattle were celebrated for their rich milk components as well as their beauty. Producing more milk per pound than any other dairy breed, the adaptable Jersey cow is now found in over 80 countries around the world. Here at High Lawn Farm we are lucky enough to care for over 250 of these beautiful animals.
In the early 1920s Marjorie Field and her family began High Lawn Farm in the Berkshires. Soon after, Marjorie and her husband Colonel George Wilde expanded the farm and devoted their lives to their cows. Their passion grew beyond their herd as Marjorie became a world renowned pioneer in Jersey breeding and genetics. They received numerous prestigious awards for their attention to detail and careful selection when it came to improving the herd through genetics. They not only knew how to breed for components and higher milk yield, but also selected for “type” traits, which refers to the physical build of the cow. The US Jersey Association creates an image of “the ideal jersey” about every 25 years. This image aligns with the goals of producers and what they have accomplished in their herds to make their cows the best that they can be.
Marjorie’s vision carries on today, as we carefully choose our genetics so that we are continuously improving our herd. As technology has improved over the years we now genetically test every animal on the farm. Specific genes we breed for today include A2A2 beta-casein, which is a special protein found in jersey cow milk that makes it easier for humans to digest. We hope to in the near future have our entire herd A2A2. Other genetics you can select for with today’s breeding technology and knowledge, are things such as disease resistance, cheese merit, daughter pregnancy rate, and dozens more.
Anyone involved with Jersey genetics today knows the name High Lawn Farm, and over 100,000 jersey cows can trace their ancestry back to High Lawn Farm. High Lawn was ahead of its time in its early days, as Jersey cows are quite possibly the cow of the future. Benefits of the jersey cow versus your classic black and white Holstein include greater fertility, little calving problems, higher butter fat (good for cheese making), and sustainability. Jersey cows are the most sustainable dairy breed as they have a 20% smaller carbon footprint. They take up less space, less resources such as feed and water, and are able to turn it into a more nutritional product. Here at High Lawn Farm we take great pride in our history, herd, and future. We are excited to be celebrating 100 years of producing and distributing Jersey milk to our community and are looking forward to the next one hundred years. We have begun producing a variety of artisanal cheeses, butters and ice creams on site, and are excited about their spread around the Massachusetts area.
