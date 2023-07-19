Private and public partnerships in key areas like Prince George’s County increase support and capital for Black-led tech companies to thrive
We recently celebrated the Juneteenth holiday and took a moment to acknowledge our past, honor the many contributions of Black Americans, and find inspiration in perseverance. As we renew our commitment to progress, we should look to expand opportunities for Blacks in industries that have historically lacked diversity, such as tech. A study from the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission found that Black employees make up just 7.4 percent of the tech workforce. Recent partnerships in Prince George’s County are looking to change that statistic locally through increased support and capital.
This past December, five minority-led technology firms—Cloudforce, Immersive Concepts, Strativia, Inncuvate, and Wave Welcome—partnered to create Tech Prince George's, a program focused on significantly increasing per capita income of county residents and repositioning Prince George’s as the wealthiest majority-minority county in the nation by 2030. How? By focusing exclusively on information technology as the preferred industry sector.
Tech Prince George’s strategy is to cultivate the growth of minority-owned and led tech enterprises by forming career pipelines for tech employees through apprenticeships and internships that will provide hands-on experience. It also aims to identify and set standards to prioritize increased funding for minority-owned tech companies and identify tech corridors in the northern, central, and southern parts of the county.
They aren’t the only ones focused on Prince George’s County. In February, TEDCO, an organization established by the Maryland General Assembly to source funding for early-stage, tech-based businesses, launched the Urban Business Innovation Initiative (UIIB) to support underserved companies in key urban areas. A dedicated county venture growth advisor provides personalized mentorship and support programs that offer pathways to funding, education, and further guidance for innovative tech start-ups. Moreover, organizations like Prince George’s County Tech Council continue to build upon relationships with universities and industry leaders to bolster a thriving network of regional technical talent.
Here at the Prince George's Chamber of Commerce, we have taken interest in focusing on information technology, cybersecurity and computing as the leading industries to create evergreen jobs and have plans to create a consortium of tech industry professionals to learn from one another and take advantage of the rising demand for growth and innovation.
In addition to programs like these, Prince George’s will need the right tech infrastructure to foster progress. Throughout the last few years, under County Executive Angela Alsobrooks’ leadership, the county has undergone significant changes to support the infrastructure needed to continue to attract and grow new businesses. But there is still more work to be done.
It is estimated that we’ll need 800,000 small cells, or low-powered antennas that expand coverage and capacity, nationwide by 2026 to meet the growing demand for wireless broadband. Small cells are critical for enhancing the foundation for technologies that are built on broadband. And with minority and low-income communities more likely to rely on a wireless device to get online, small cells are also important for ensuring that all members of our communities have access to the technologies being built here. As tech companies and start-ups look to build in the county, advancing this strong tech ecosystem will be crucial to position Prince George’s ahead of competing counties in the region.
With continued government leadership focused on advancing infrastructure, paired with organizations dedicated to career pipelines, capital, mentorship and support, Prince George’s County is ripe for minority-owned growth in tech. Next year, The Prince George’s Chamber celebrates 100 years serving as an advocate for the business community and while we’ve seen improvements throughout that time, we’re more excited about future growth. We’re looking forward to a changing landscape and a more diverse future for the tech industry across the board, starting right here at home.
