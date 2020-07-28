Topics on the agenda include Supplier Diversity Program report for 2019 and the COVID-19 crisis effect on minority and women owned businesses. The proceedings can be viewed on Youtube.
The Maryland Public Service Commission has a hearing today (7/28) at 10 A.M.
