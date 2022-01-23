Why is the recent historic public safety court ruling on cell tower radiation being sidelined?
In July of last year, despite thousands of calls, appeals, and letters in opposition, the Montgomery County Council voted to allow a massive infrastructure change in the County that would allow 5G small cell towers on neighborhood telephone poles as close as 30 feet from any home-- zoning amendment ZTA 19-07. The change allows potentially 30,000 new cell towers in our neighborhoods. Only 2 members of the Council, Jawando and Katz, voted no and said the Council should wait to see the outcome of a lawsuit brought by a Montgomery County resident, environmental health groups and several doctors against the FCC for ignoring the latest science and refusing to update 25-year-old wireless radiation safety limits.
Only a month later in August, the federal U.S. Court of Appeals ruled in favor of the Montgomery County resident and health organizations! In addition, elected officials from Montgomery County signed onto an Amicus Brief filed by the Natural Defence Council. The court essentially said the FCC broke the law because safety limits for cell towers, cell phones and wireless networks should be based on a review of the totality of up-to-date scientific evidence. The judges found the FCC “ignored” science on long-term exposures (such as what as we would get from cell towers in front of our homes), the distinct vulnerability of children and the harm to wildlife.
The FCC did not appeal the decision. The agency has been ordered to re-review the thousands of pages of scientific evidence they ignored. This court case is important because until the FCC responds, our nation continues to be left with outdated safety limits- last reviewed in 1996.
But now the Montgomery County Council is moving full steam ahead on implementing their new zoning law for 5G cell towers as if this historic court ruling in the interest of public safety did not even happen.
This Tuesday, January 25th the Council is set to vote on measures (hearing rules and fees) related to the 5G rollout. The two resolutions before the Council are a complete gift to wireless companies because they set industry friendly fees that do not take into account legal exposure and costs over the long-term. ZTA 19-07 removes most hearings for a “short” cell tower in front of our homes and the resolutions further restrict residents' ability to have a voice in the few cases where hearings are allowed. We, the taxpayers, would get the real short end of the stick and our children would end up paying the ultimate price.
Montgomery County residents must demand that council members vote no on these Telecom cost-absolving measures and PAUSE the ZTA-19-07 that they prematurely passed. The Council needs to go back to the drawing board and set responsible rules for cell towers in our neighborhoods.
Montgomery County residents have a right to have valid up-to-date safety limits and protections be in place before our communities are blanketed with this new untested technology (5G).
Let your voice be heard. Call or join our letter writing campaign to the Council.
